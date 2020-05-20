It reportedly has styling inspiration from the original 240Z.

The Nissan 400Z will allegedly pack 400 horsepower from the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 in models like the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport, according to info from an insider source speaking to Allcarnews. It'll allegedly carry a starting price below $40,000, too.

The 400Z allegedly rides on an updated platform from the existing 370Z. This makes sense given Nissan's current cost-saving strategy. Buyers would be able to select from a Nismo-tuned automatic gearbox or six-speed manual. Like every other iteration of the Z-car, it would be rear-wheel drive.

 

The rumor also offers some interesting details about how the 400Z might look. It's allegedly a modern take on the 240Z. The design reportedly doesn't even include Nissan's trademark V-shaped grille. Instead, there's a rectangular shape with the intercooler visible through it. The headlights have two LED halos around them. At the back, there's a fastback shape like for previous generations.

Inside, the 400Z would reportedly have a digital dashboard and a modern infotainment system. However, the cabin would reportedly have a retro look. The image above shows the interior of the 240Z and suggests there could be lots of circular elements if the 400Z's designers want to maintain a link to the original.

Datsun 240Z
Nissan 240Z Interior

As further evidence that Nissan might give the 400Z a retro-inspired appearance, the company has a trademark for a new Z logo that looks a lot like the original.

There's also a rumor of multiple powertrains being available. While the 400Z would have 400 hp, there would allegedly be a range-topping 480Z with 480 hp available. Unlike previous models, the numbers in the model name would be a reference to the horsepower rating rather than the engine displacement.

Source: Allcarnews via Instagram