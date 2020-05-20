Nissan will allegedly overhaul its lineup of available vehicles in Europe by axing models like the 370Z, GT-R, and Navara pickup, according to three insider sources speaking to Reuters. An official announcement could happen as soon as May 28.

As part of a new product strategy, Nissan and Renault would each focus on separate vehicle segments in Europe. Nissan could be responsible for crossovers. Meanwhile, Renault would handle small cars and commercial vehicles. Both companies would share technology but would develop models separately to keep them distinctive.

After this big change, Nissan's European lineup would consist of the Qashqai, Juke, X-Trail, and upcoming Ariya. The company would also sell some rebranded Renault vehicles.

According to Reuters, Europe accounts for only around a tenth of Nissan's business around the world, and the company doesn't expect that to change. "We need to be in Europe to keep up with regulations and keep our technology competitive, even though we cannot go for exponential growth," a source told Reuters.

In the future, Nissan reportedly wants a third of its sales to come from the United States and another third to be from China. The final third would be from the rest of the world. As part of this strategy, the company might close some factories, including the plant in Barcelona, Spain. The Datsun brand could go away, too.

An earlier report indicates that Renault is looking to kill models like the Espace, Scenic, and Talisman because they are all facing falling sales. The Megane might also get the axe later. The company believes that offering such a wide array of different vehicles isn't sustainable anymore.