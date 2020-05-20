You’ve seen the prototype and official renderings of the production model, but now Nissan is finally releasing actual images of the GT-R50 by Italdesign. This is the car the two companies wanted to bring to Geneva, but they had to resort to plan B in light of the worldwide disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike previous images of the production version, the first customer car wears teal paintwork contrasted by black front and rear fascias.

While it’s not the next-generation GT-R we’re patiently waiting for, we are trying to see the glass half full as there’s at least some kind of news about Godzilla. Underneath the radical new skin is largely the same R35 that has been around since 2007, but now with a completely new look and some discreet updates inside the cabin. From the bumpers to the headlights, just about everything has been changed.

It’s certainly a sharp-looking supercar, with a roofline lowered by 54 millimeters (2.1 inches) compared to the 2018 GT-R Nismo upon which it’s based. The roof itself is different as it incorporates a lower center section flanked by raised outer areas. The LED headlights lend the car a fresh look while the massive wing at the back can be adjusted. Rounding off the changes on the outside are the custom 21-inch alloy wheels exclusive to this model. Fun fact: the car was actually designed by Nissan by its teams in Europe and North America.

The interior hasn’t been subjected to the same level of changes as the exterior, but the cabin does make more generous use of carbon fiber, leather, and Alcantara. These fresh appointments are expected from a limited-run special edition, but they can’t really hide the GT-R’s age. After all, the R35 has been around for 13 years…

Beyond the revised appearance, the GT-R50 comes with mechanical upgrades since it uses an evolution of the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 engine. It has been massaged by Nismo to pump out 710 horsepower or 110 hp more than the GT-R Nismo or the Track Edition. Nissan says they’ve managed to bump the torque generated by the VR38DETT to 575 lb-ft (780 Newton-meters), representing an increase of 94 lb-ft (128 Nm).

The added punch required installing a reinforced sequential six-speed, dual-clutch transmission, while beefier Brembo brakes had to be added as well. Bilstein took care of the reworked suspension with continuously adjustable damping, and Michelin provided the Pilot Super Sport tires measuring 255/35 R21 at the front and 285/30 R21 for the rear axle.

Even though Nissan has been accepting orders since December 2018 and only 50 cars are going to be built, there are still a few up for grabs. It might have something to with the rather exorbitant asking price of €990,000 ($1.08 million) or roughly five times more than the most expensive GT-R, the $212,435 Nismo.

Those willing to pay that kind of money should know the first batch of customer cars will be delivered late 2020 and early 2021.