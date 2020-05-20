There are several Volvos out there that’ll top out at an electronically limited 155 mph (250 km/h), but from now on, all newly built cars will have an even stricter limiter. The measure was initially announced in early March 2019 and it’s now coming into effect globally across the automaker’s entire lineup. Going forward, the Geely-owned Swedish brand will set the top speed limiter to 112 mph (180 km/h).

That shouldn’t be much of an issue considering there are extremely few places on Earth where you can go higher than that without breaking the law. Aside from certain sections of the Autobahn in Germany where there are no speed restrictions, Wikipedia tells us the Isle of Man “is the only jurisdiction without a general speed limit on rural two-lane roads.”

While Volvo’s decision won’t be much of an issue for law-abiding drivers, it’s a different story when it comes to owners eager to push their cars to the limit on a race track. It’s safe to say you won’t be seeing many S60 T8s doing 113 mph at the local circuit, but even Volvo admits its decision has “proven to be controversial.”

There’s also the issue of not being allowed to fully exploit the potential of a product you own, but Volvo argues limiting cars to 112 mph represents a decision taken to decrease the risks of accidents caused by speeding. The company is taking a further step by selling all new vehicles with a Care Key, allowing owners to program additional top speed limitations. This feature comes in handy when a younger member of the family or an inexperienced driver is about to get behind the wheel.

The stricter speed limiter imposed by Volvo is part of an ambitious Safety Vision objective – “Our vision is that no one should be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo car.” That said, going faster than 112 mph in a Volvo is still technically possible by driving the 155-mph Polestar 1, a plug-in hybrid sports coupe based on a shortened S90.