Dodge has been very quiet about the future of the Durango lately. The last time we heard about the SUV, the automaker announced new customization options for the 2020 model year but nothing to write home about. It turns out Dodge has remained busy working on a refreshed version of the Durango during the last two months.

If a new report from MoparInsiders is correct, the updated 2021 Durango will be launched this fall. Quoting sources close to the company, the publication says that some of the manufacturer’s engineers have taken prototype vehicles to their homes during the coronavirus outbreak and have even worked on the development of the model in their own garages. Talk about dedication.

As far as we understand the situation, the Durango will remain a top priority for Dodge. All Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brands are currently pushing their programs back by at least three months but the Durango will reach the production lines as initially planned. According to MoparInsiders, production of the 2021 Durango could begin on October 5 at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant, while dealer ordering could open on August 6.

With basically all live debut and press events cancelled for the summer, it’s highly likely that the company will instead show the updated Durango through an online event. The production start date hasn’t been confirmed by Dodge yet but it could mean a debut is probably coming very soon, in the next month or two.

As far as the vehicle itself is concerned, expect an array of visual and mechanical upgrades for the Durango. The cabin of the model will be completely overhauled with a new design and new technologies, including a new 10.1-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system. The engine range will be updated too and will include a number of options, varying from the base V6 to the flagship 6.2-liter V8.