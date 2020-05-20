It was back in June 2018 when Nissan revealed the GT-R50 by Italdesign, but that was only a prototype. While the production version debuted last December, it’s only now we’re about to see how the GT-R “without limits” actually looks by witnessing the premiere of the first customer car. We were supposed to see it at the Geneva Motor Show, but as with many other events around the world, the 90th GIMS was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Tuned by Nismo and limited to 50 examples, the Nissan GT-R50 styled by Italdesign is the range-topping version of Godzilla’s R35 generation, with a price to match. It costs from €990,000 ($1.08 million at current exchange rates), and that’s before taxes and options. In other words, we’re looking at a Nissan that costs seven figures. Its radical styling is backed by an upgraded version of the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6, now pushing out a meaty 710 horsepower and 575 pound-feet (780 Newton-meters) of torque.

Beyond the new skin and boosted engine, the Nissan GT-R tweaked by Italdesign has gone through additional changes compared to the regular version of the company’s aging supercar. For example, the dual-clutch sequential six-speed gearbox had to be reinforced to cope with the additional power, while the suspension was tweaked with help from Bilstein. With great power comes great responsibility, which is why Brembo is in charge of stopping those bespoke 21-inch wheels efficiently.

While the first customer car is being revealed today, Nissan will commence deliveries of the remaining 49 units from late 2020 and complete the process by the end of 2021. When renderings of the production version were released, the company said it still had “a limited number of reservations” available, but that was six months ago. We’ll probably find out today whether there are still GT-R50s up for grabs, although we wouldn’t count on it.