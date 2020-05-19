The pastime of collecting stamps has long been hidden in the pages of history. However, that has all changed as technology and the automotive world have come together to bring back stamp collecting.

Automobili Lamborghini has partnered with Bitstamps, a digital stamp creation and collection app. The partnership honors 20 of Lamborghini’s most iconic vehicles, recreated in digital two-dimensional form. What better place to start the collection than the company’s latest 202-mph Huracán EVO RWD Spyder. The introduction of the drop-top Huracán marked the Italian automaker’s return to business in early May after its COVID-19 fueled shutdown.

The newest addition to the Huracán family brings a lot more to the table than just taking off the roof. Along with being able to do over 200 mph, Lamborghini thought long and hard about the aerodynamic package. Considerable effort was made to ensure maximum aero-efficiency and mechanical rigidity with the roof taken away. Lamborghini describes it as a natural evolution of the already capable Huracán.

Akin to having a physical stamp collection of your own, the stickies you acquire through Bitstamps can be purchased, collected, and resold through the app. In fact, they are all treated as “digital objects” and are tracked through blockchain technology. Once acquired, users will be able to admire their collection and track which stamps they will need to complete it.

If you are interested in acquiring the Lambo stamp, act quickly as only 20,000 pieces will be sold to customers through the Bitstamps app. The EVO Spyder stamp oozes exclusivity as the first stamp in a series to celebrate the iconic Lamborghini brand.