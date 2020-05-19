The 2020 Nissan Frontier has finally been priced out, and fans of the affordable 2019 truck are going to be disappointed. The new Frontier comes with a far more modern and efficient powertrain, but that 3.8-liter V6 and nine-speed automatic transmission come at a price: $26,790 to start (plus $1,095 destination), rising to $38,585 for the top-dog Pro-4X with destination but before options.

That compares to the $19,290 Nissan asked for the 2019 Frontier, which admittedly came with an anemic 2.5-liter inline-four and fun-but-unrefined five-speed manual. The cheapest V6-powered 2019 Frontier was the $25,920 SV King Cab 4x2 – its 2020 equivalent costs $27,670, with more power, torque, and fuel efficiency to justify that nearly $2,000 price increase.

Nissan Frontier S King Cab 4x2 $26,790 Nissan Frontier SV King Cab 4x2 $27,670 Nissan Frontier S King Cab 4x4 $29,680 Nissan Frontier SV King Cab 4x4 $30,560

Nissan Frontier S Crew Cab 4x2 $27,900 Nissan Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x2 SWB $28,800 Nissan Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x2 LWB $31,410 Nissan Frontier S Crew Cab 4x4 $31,290 Nissan Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x4 SWB $31,990 Nissan Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x4 LWB $32,410 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X Crew Cab 4x4 $37,490

While the cheapest Frontier may be pricier than its predecessor, it’s competitive with other midsize trucks. The least expensive Chevrolet Colorado V6 demands $26,285, while the Toyota Tacoma V6 starts at $28,310. The base Ford Ranger is still rather inexpensive at $24,410, powered exclusively by a surprisingly torquey turbocharged inline-four.

Nissan says the average price increase across the lineup is less than $2,000 when comparing equivalent 2019 and 2020 models. To simplify the lineup, the SL trim level and Desert Runner off-road package have been discontinued alongside the inline-four engine and all manual transmissions.

The 2020 Frontier serves as a preview, of sorts, to the redesigned 2021 model that’s expected to arrive later this year with the 2020’s new powertrain. A revised interior and exterior, as well as a significantly updated suspension and platform, will help modernize the truck, which has stuck around in its same basic form since arriving for 2005.