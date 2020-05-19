The Chevrolet Camaro is reportedly nearing retirement, and rumors suggest a replacement isn't happening. If the current Camaro could stick around for a little longer, rendering artist wb.artist20 on Instagram conjures up a refreshed take on the model that gives it a nose with inspiration from the second-gen model. There are a few other retro design details, too.

Before the second-gen Camaro's 1974 refresh, it was possible to get the model with a split bumper that left the center section of the grille exposed. The rendering from wb.artist20 incorporates this element into the modern model's nose. He also adds another retro touch by including circular headlights, instead of the existing, far more angular lamps.

There's more chrome, too. The shiny metal now outlines the grille. You can also see the material around the windshield and along the top of the doors. Another neat touch is incorporating the second-gen Camaro's body-color door handles.

The artist also fits a set of torque-thrust-style wheels that have a classic look for '60s and '70s muscle cars. The white lettering on the tires adds even more of an old-school aesthetic.

The rumor from 2019 indicates that the Camaro would go away after 2023. Until then, Chevy is keeping folks curious about buying the vehicle by introducing special equipment for it. For example, the Red Accent Package, Black Accent Package, and Wild Cherry Design Package add some highlights to the car's exterior. The company also makes a 10-speed automatic gearbox available for the 2021 SS 1LE model.