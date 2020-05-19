It’s always a good day when somebody catches a future Mercedes-AMG model blasting around the world’s most famous test track. On this occasion, it’s the upcoming E63 sedan, And oh boy does it look mean. The video, shot by Automotive Mike, shows the nearly production-ready sedan carving up the 'Ring while doing final development testing.

We’ve already seen the facelifted E-Class, which debuted virtually after this year’s canceled Geneva International Motor Show. Based on this spy video and recent spy photos, the E63 will keep most of the sedan’s new looks, including the slimmer, sharper headlights, and revised front grille. Around back, the E63 will also rock the AMG-signature quad exhausts, with new taillights that closely resemble the leaked 2021 S-Class. We can also make out smaller details like the trunk lid spoiler and Panamericana grille.

As with all 63 models, we’re most concerned with what’s under the hood. We should expect the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 from the current model to live on, which puts out 603 horsepower (450 Kw) and 627 pound-feet of torque (850 Nm). Whether Mercedes-AMG revises the handbuilt mill is yet to be determined, but if its any indication, the 2021 E450, and E53 keep their power outputs the same. Regardless, it’s great to hear the AMG’s base-filled engine note as it rockets around the ‘Ring.

The E63 will also receive an interior refresh, including the new MBUX infotainment system, which ditches a scrolling wheel for a touchpad controller. Also, look out for the new AMG steering wheel (as found in the E53) which adds a second rotary dial to control the car’s driving setup.

With all of the other facelifted E-Class models already revealed, we're hoping to see the E63 sedan and wagon debut later this year as 2021 models. That should fall closely in line with other new model debuts like the all-new 2021 S-Class and C-Class.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Sedan facelift spy photos