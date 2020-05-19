Buyers can select from two engines, and both are available with rear- or all-wheel drive.
The 2021 Genesis G80 will start at $47,700 (which does not include the mandatory $1,025 destination fee). Sales will start in the second half of the year.
The base engine will be a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts) and 311 pound-feet (421 Newton-meters) of torque. The least expensive model with the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 will be $59,100. The powerplant produces 375 hp (279 kW) and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm). Regardless of the engine choice, the sedan comes standard with rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive is an option.
The table below shows the pricing for all of the 2021 G80 models. The figures below are MSRP and don't include the $1,025 destination fee.
|
2021 Genesis G80 Trim
|
MSRP
|
G80 2.5T RWD Standard
|
$47,700
|
G80 2.5T RWD Advanced
|
$52,300
|
G80 2.5T RWD Prestige
|
$56,600
|
G80 2.5T AWD Standard
|
$50,850
|
G80 2.5T AWD Advanced
|
$55,450
|
G80 2.5T AWD Prestige
|
$59,150
|
G80 3.5T RWD Standard
|
$59,100
|
G80 3.5T RWD Prestige
|
$65,100
|
G80 3.5T AWD Standard
|
$62,250
|
G80 3.5T AWD Prestige
|
$67,650
The four-cylinder G80 comes full of standard features like LED headlights, power-folding mirrors, and high beam assist. There are 12-way, heated front seats and dual-zone climate control. The safety technology suite includes features like forward collision assist, smart cruise control with machine learning, lane keep assist, and blind-spot monitoring. The cabin has a 14.5-inch infotainment screen with a 12-speaker stereo.
Opting for the Advanced trim level adds a 21-speaker stereo, panoramic roof, wood trim, ventilated seats, power sunshades, three-zone climate control, and power operation for the trunk.
The Prestige grade takes the features from the Advanced model and adds things like leather upholstery, power-closing doors, a wireless device charger, surround-view monitor, parking assist, and heated rear seats.
The V6-powered G80 comes standard with many of the amenities from the four-cylinder variant's Advanced trim level. It also has an electronically controlled suspension with road preview and monobloc front brake calipers. The range-topping Prestige grade of the six-cylinder model gets amenities like Nappa leather upholstery and a suede headliner.
|
Competitive Model
|
Price
|
Audi A6 45 TFSI
|
$54,900
|
BMW 530i
|
$53,900
|
Jaguar XF P250
|
$51,100
|
Mercedes-Benz E350
|
$54,050
The table above shows the price of some of the G80's major competitors. The Genesis' starting cost undercuts them all. In fact, you can get the mid-range Advanced trim of the four-cylinder model for around the same amount of money as most of them.
GENESIS ANNOUNCES ALL-NEW 2021 GENESIS G80 PRICING; STARTS AT COMPETITIVE $47,700

May 19, 2020
May 19, 2020 09:00:00
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 19, 2020 – The all-new 2021 Genesis G80 executive luxury sedan goes on sale this summer with a 2.5T inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine or a 3.5T V-6 twin-turbocharged engine. G80s equipped with the 2.5T engine will be available with rear-wheel drive (RWD) or optional all-wheel drive (AWD), with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $47,700. G80s equipped with the 3.5T engine are also available with either rear-wheel drive (RWD) or optional all-wheel drive (AWD), with a starting MSRP of $59,100.
The all-new G80 2.5T drivetrain variants (RWD or AWD) are offered in three package levels each: Standard, ADVANCED, and PRESTIGE; while G80 3.5T variants (RWD or AWD), are available in two package levels each: Standard and PRESTIGE. Every all-new G80 executive luxury sedan comes standard with class-leading active and passive safety technology, highly refined luxury interior appointments and driver-focused features.
“I am so proud that our current G80 was named the top midsize premium car in J.D. Power’s Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS), a direct result of our customers’ positive feedback. A result we expect to achieve with our all-new G80 as well,” said Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO, Genesis Motor North America. “The all-new G80 midsize luxury sedan is a perfect blend of seamless elegance and athletic brilliance. And with a robust suite of complimentary services, the all-new G80 offers an ownership experience unmatched by any midsize luxury sedan in its segment.”
Additionally, Metallic and Pearl Paint Colors are a standalone $400 option while freight charges total $1,025.
Genesis Quality
Within recent months, Genesis was ranked the #1 brand in the industry for the second consecutive year in JD Power’s 2019 Initial Quality Study (IGS), was named #1 ranked brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) as well as #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings.
Genesis Safety
in their most recent round of crash testing in early 2020, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rated all three current Genesis vehicles; G70, G80 and G90 their highest rating of Top Safety Pick +. Genesis is the only brand in the industry whose entire portfolio is Top Safety Pick + rated.
The Genesis Experience
Beyond intriguing design, unparalleled luxury, dynamic performance and segment-leading safety, G80 customers will enjoy numerous amenities that are a hallmark of the Genesis brand:
Genesis Motor America
Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:
Since arriving in the U.S. Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 19 major awards and accolades.
For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit: www.genesis.com.
Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.
