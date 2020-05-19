The 2021 Genesis G80 will start at $47,700 (which does not include the mandatory $1,025 destination fee). Sales will start in the second half of the year.

The base engine will be a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts) and 311 pound-feet (421 Newton-meters) of torque. The least expensive model with the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 will be $59,100. The powerplant produces 375 hp (279 kW) and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm). Regardless of the engine choice, the sedan comes standard with rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive is an option.

The table below shows the pricing for all of the 2021 G80 models. The figures below are MSRP and don't include the $1,025 destination fee.

2021 Genesis G80 Trim MSRP G80 2.5T RWD Standard $47,700 G80 2.5T RWD Advanced $52,300 G80 2.5T RWD Prestige $56,600 G80 2.5T AWD Standard $50,850 G80 2.5T AWD Advanced $55,450 G80 2.5T AWD Prestige $59,150 G80 3.5T RWD Standard $59,100 G80 3.5T RWD Prestige $65,100 G80 3.5T AWD Standard $62,250 G80 3.5T AWD Prestige $67,650

The four-cylinder G80 comes full of standard features like LED headlights, power-folding mirrors, and high beam assist. There are 12-way, heated front seats and dual-zone climate control. The safety technology suite includes features like forward collision assist, smart cruise control with machine learning, lane keep assist, and blind-spot monitoring. The cabin has a 14.5-inch infotainment screen with a 12-speaker stereo.

Opting for the Advanced trim level adds a 21-speaker stereo, panoramic roof, wood trim, ventilated seats, power sunshades, three-zone climate control, and power operation for the trunk.

The Prestige grade takes the features from the Advanced model and adds things like leather upholstery, power-closing doors, a wireless device charger, surround-view monitor, parking assist, and heated rear seats.

The V6-powered G80 comes standard with many of the amenities from the four-cylinder variant's Advanced trim level. It also has an electronically controlled suspension with road preview and monobloc front brake calipers. The range-topping Prestige grade of the six-cylinder model gets amenities like Nappa leather upholstery and a suede headliner.

Competitive Model Price Audi A6 45 TFSI $54,900 BMW 530i $53,900 Jaguar XF P250 $51,100 Mercedes-Benz E350 $54,050

The table above shows the price of some of the G80's major competitors. The Genesis' starting cost undercuts them all. In fact, you can get the mid-range Advanced trim of the four-cylinder model for around the same amount of money as most of them.