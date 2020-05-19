If you had any doubts about the strong connection between the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT, take a good look at these 20 spy shots. Not only were the prototypes caught in Weissach on Porsche’s home turf, but one of the test vehicles was also riding on the Taycan’s wheels. The cars appear to have all of the production bits in place, although the “grille” seems to be incomplete as the radar sensors stand out more than they should.

You won’t need a crystal ball to figure out what the swirly camouflage is hiding since the E-Tron GT production model will remain faithful to the concept before it. Audi will be making some changes for the road-going car as the prototypes have conventional door handles and larger side mirrors. The front fascia might eschew the concept’s intricate grille design for something less flashy, but that’s about it.

Gallery: 2021 Audi E-Tron GT spied at Porsche's Development Center

20 Photos

Technical specifications should be quite similar to those of the Taycan, but we’re expecting Ingolstadt’s electric sedan to be a tad cheaper and possibly start at under $100,000. It remains to be seen whether Audi will follow Porsche’s approach by prioritizing the high-end versions before coming out with the lesser models.

As a reminder, the 2018 concept had 582 horsepower from two electric motors to offer an all-wheel-drive system and a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.5 seconds. It featured a large 90-kWh battery with enough juice for a WLTP-rated driving range of more than 248.5 miles (400 kilometers). An 80-percent charge of the lithium-ion battery pack via 350-kW fast-charging was achieved in 20 minutes and that gave the concept 198.8 miles (320 kilometers) of range.

An official premiere is scheduled to take place towards the end of the year ahead and customer deliveries should commence early 2021. It will compete not just with its sister model from Stuttgart, but also the next-generation Jaguar XJ and the first-ever Mercedes EQS, not to mention the Tesla Model S.