We were beginning to wonder what is taking Mercedes so long to introduce the facelifted E-Class Coupe and Convertible, but now we finally have a debut date – May 27. Following the updated sedan and wagon introduced early March, the sleeker two-door models will break cover during a digital premiere as that’s the norm these days forced by the coronavirus outbreak.

While Mercedes is coy on details regarding the novelties, look no further than the 2021 E-Class Sedan to figure out how its less practical counterparts will be tweaked for the mid-cycle refresh. Completely redesigned and reshaped headlights are on the agenda, along with some changes to the taillight graphics as well.

Inside, the coupe and convertible will switch to the MBUX infotainment system and pack upgraded driver assistance systems along with improved safety tech. That swanky new steering wheel the 2021 S-Class is also getting will likely be offered, complete with built-in sensors that can detect whether the driver’s hands are on the wheel. Touch-sensitive buttons are also on the menu for the new steering wheel, which Mercedes is offering in Sport, Luxury, and Supersport configurations in the 2021 E-Class Sedan.

In the case of the E-Class Coupe, Mercedes will show the updated version in the spicy AMG E53 specification with the same 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet (520 Newton-meters) of torque. There’s also going to be an electric motor crammed between the turbocharged inline-six 3.0-liter engine and the gearbox, good for 21 hp and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) while fulfilling its duty as a starter-generator.

The E-Class Convertible is expected to receive virtually the same revisions as its fixed-roof sibling, but Mercedes could spice things up by offering more colors for the soft top. Spy shots have revealed there will be some minor changes to the bumpers and whatnot, while the sedan got more colors and materials to choose from on the inside.

We probably won’t have to wait much longer to see the range-topping AMG E63, which one again will be offered only in sedan and wagon body styles.