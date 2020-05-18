Three vehicles make up the core Porsche sports car offerings: the Boxster, the Cayman, and of course, the 911. Obviously, the 911 sits at the top of that spectrum with a starting price of $99,200, while the Boxster ($59,600) and Cayman ($57,500) offer some of the same thrills for a fraction of the price. But one Porsche executive thinks – or more accurately, wishes – that there was room in the range for another sporty 911 variant.

Frank-Steffen Walliser, the man in charge globally of 911 and 718 models, spoke to Australian media last week at the debut of the new 911 Targa. There he talked about his "wish" to "make [the 992] smaller," as reported by GoAuto. Unfortunately, Walliser tempered that comment by saying, "this is just a wish," so don't expect a sub-911 anytime soon. Walliser also noted, "maybe I would do it a little more sporty than the 992 in general, but I have no complaints of this model."

Gallery: 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 and Targa 4S

19 Photos

A smaller, lighter, sportier Porsche 911 does sound nice – but it's unlikely. The next 911 up is the hybrid model, which Porsche CEO Oliver Blume says will be "very powerful." That partially battery-powered Porsche could have upwards of 640 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. But Blume also notes in the same interview that he "will fight to let the 911 keep its gasoline engine," so a fully electric 911 is still far from a sure thing.

As for the current Porsche 911, its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine produces 379 hp (283 kw) in the base Carrera model. That means even the base 2020 Porsche 911 can sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 4.0 seconds and all the way on to a top speed of 182 mph (292 kmh). If it were up to us and Walliser, though, we'd sacrifice that quickness for added agility any day of the week.