When Toyota unveiled the Prius 2020 Edition last week, it briefly mentioned two new hybrids it would unveil on May 18. That day has come as the wraps are about to come off the electrified models during an online-only event. Held at the company’s North American headquarters, this unconventional double debut is the type of event automakers are resorting to amid the COVID-19 crisis that has put an end to most public gatherings.

While Toyota has not provided any sort of details regarding what it will show, we have some ideas. Chances are we’ll see the next-generation Sienna considering we saw the first spy shots back in July 2019. It is believed the minivan will be a hybrid-only affair as word on the street suggests the family hauler will be sold exclusively with an electrified powertrain. Whether it will be similar or not to what the RAV4 Hybrid remains to be seen.

As far as the other vehicle is concerned, reports say the Venza is coming back, so is this it? Maybe. Let’s keep in mind Toyota did introduce the all-new Harrier about a month ago, and we could easily see it resurrecting the Venza name for the North American market where Harrier is basically unknown.

While a Tundra test mule was spotted nearly a year ago with a hybrid powertrain, we have our doubts it’s one of the two vehicles that will premiere in a few hours. An insider told us a while back that the next-generation truck would debut towards the end of 2021, so it’ll be a long wait. The same person familiar with Toyota’s agenda mentioned the Venza’s impending return as a midsize crossover, so it might just happen.

For what it’s worth, there’s no mentioning of the Lexus brand, so we tend to believe the two models will be part of Toyota’s lineup.