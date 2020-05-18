A special Thunder edition of the Ford Ranger pickup truck will be available in selected markets around Europe from late this summer. Limited to just 4,500 examples for the entire continent, the vehicle will come with the 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine from the Ranger Raptor, as well as a host of styling tweaks.

Based on the high-end Ranger Wildtrak, the Thunder is set apart by its Sea Grey paintwork that’s set off with bold red highlights on the grille and sports hoop. Three-dimensional-effect Thunder badges adorn the front doors, while the Ranger logo is finished in matte black.

Gallery: Ford Ranger Thunder 2020

15 Photos

Black trim can also be found on the front grille, rear bumper and fog light surrounds, as well as the door handles. The 18-inch alloys are black, too, while the LED headlights get darkened bezels. As an option, customers can also have a black Mountain Top powder-coated roller shutter for the rear load bed.

The color scheme is continued inside, where Ebony leather seats are enriched with red Thunder embroidery and matching contrast stitching. Black floor mats come as standard, along with sill tread plates that are illuminated red.

Powering it all is the 210-hp 2.0-liter diesel engine from the Ranger Raptor off-road performance model. Fitted with two turbochargers, the motor uses a small turbine to increase low-end responsiveness, then swaps to a larger turbine for maximum top-end power.

Like the Raptor, the Thunder gets a 10-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel-drive as standard, but misses out on some of the Raptor’s Dakar-spec additions. Nevertheless, Ford says the vehicle will be “highly competent” off-road.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Ranger MSRP $ 25,195 MSRP $ 25,195 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

In total, 4,500 Thunders will be built for the European market, and 1,400 of those will be sold in the United Kingdom. Ford proudly says 2019 was the best ever year in the Ranger's history in terms of sales in Europe with 52,500 examples delivered to customers.

“With an edgier look for customers who aren’t afraid to be noticed, the new Ranger Thunder will be an unmistakable presence” said Hans Schep, general manager for Ford of Europe’s commercial vehicles arm. “This capable, comfortable and stylish addition to Europe’s best-selling pick-up range is as tough and versatile as it is charismatic.”