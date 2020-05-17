Who's tired of high-performance cars going up against each other in high octane drag races? Okay, so maybe no one. But we bet that a good old-fashioned tug of war between vehicles will always be interesting, no matter who you are. Carwow has been producing a lot more entertaining content these past few months, showing that there's more to cars than just drag racing them. In this tug of war video, we get to see a Hummer H1 try and stand its ground against a powerful Mercedes-AMG G63, a Mitsubishi L200, and the mighty Suzuki Jimny. Yes, you read that correctly: it's one versus three. A fair fight.

Gallery: Hummer H1, AMG G63, Jimmy, L200 Tug Of War

8 Photos

Representing the United States in all its high-displacement, go anywhere, and fuel up at any diesel gas pump glory is the mighty Hummer H1. Yes, an actual Hummer, and not those newer H models with amenities and such. Under the hood is a 6.5-liter turbo diesel V8 with a whopping 197 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. Sure, not as impressive compared to today's standards, but it has weight on its side, with the Hummer H1 tipping the scales at 7,200 pounds (3.6 tons).

First to try and dethrone the H1 is a fancy AMG G63 with all the bells and whistles. Packing 585 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 makes this a worthy contender. It's lighter, however, at 5,000 pounds (2.5 tons), so that's a slight disadvantage there. An easy win for the Merc? Well, judging by the title, the G63 had to call in a few friends to actually have a shot at defeating the H1.

Calling in a Suzuki Jimny would do well to even the competition, with an additional 2,200 pounds (1.1 tons) to pull. And yes, that 1.5-liter gasoline mill with its 101 horses and 96 pound-feet of torque contributed somewhat. And if that wasn't enough, a Mitsubishi L200 pickup joined the non-American side, adding a further 3,800 pounds (1.9 tons), 140 horsepower, and 295 pound-feet of torque. Combined, not only were the three cars much heavier than the H1, but they were also more powerful in terms of horsepower and torque. Oh, and they had 12 wheels doing the pulling, too, so it's easy peasy from now on, right? Watch the video and find out.