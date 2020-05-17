The original H1 Hummer offered consumers the opportunity to own one of the most capable off-road vehicles ever built. This military-based SUV gained popularity with celebrities and wealthy families due to its unmistakable presence. As the hummer brand grew, their subsequent H2 and H3 SUVs ditched their military bred bones in favor of consumer SUV roots. In a recent render, Rezvani Tank Designer Samir Sadikhov gave his take on a rebooted Hummer H1.

The original Hummer H1 was the last hummer of its kind as the upcoming brand reboot will be an EV version of an SUV that used to be a symbol of fossil fuel burning excess. For H1 enthusiasts companies like Mil-Spec will sell you the H1 Hummer of your dreams, restoring older H1s to have better interiors and a vastly improved powertrain. If you have a spare $270,000 around a Mil-Spec Hummer is the best Hummer driving experience around offering a 6.6-Liter Duramax Diesel engine good or 500 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque.

For those who feel even the Mil-Spec H1 is outdated, maybe Samir Sadikhov’s reimagined H1 is for you? Samir’s resume includes the polarizing Rezvani Tank, an armored consumer SUV based on the Jeep Wrangler. The Rezvani Tank doesn’t look anything like a Jeep thanks to its complete armor plating which Samir used to remove any resemblance to the “Tank’s” Jeep roots.

In his render of the Hummer H1, Samir Sadikhov combines the classic H1’s iconic lines but includes heavy influence from his Rezvani Tank Design. This modernization of the H1 design is certainly an interesting take and very much akin to the JL Jeep Wrangler when compared with older generations like the CJ or TJ. The general idea remains the same, however, tiny changes in a classic design always yield a large impact.





