Toronto-based aftermarket company Inkas has been known for making armored vehicles with its line of Sentry SUVs. These post-apocalyptic machines area ready to take on anything you could throw at it – and by that we mean anything, including bullets, hand grenades, and other ammunition.

Apart from its own line of badass vehicles, Inkas also armors market-sold SUVs such as the Bentley Bentayga and Lincoln Navigator. This time, however, Inkas sets its sights to the Infiniti QX80 luxury SUV and gave it an armor of protection for its very important passengers.

To say that the Inkas-armored QX80 would be an understatement as the luxury SUV can withstand up to two DM51 hand grenades exploding simultaneously with its BR6 ballistic protection. As for bullets, up to 7.62-millimeter assault rifle rounds, such as those coming from an AK-47, are welcome to not penetrate the body and the glass windows.

The QX80's assault protection doesn't stop there. The battery and electronic control module get separate protection, while door hinges, suspension, and other critical structure points are all reinforced to withstand any kind of attack. Even the tires are protected with run-flat devices.

Of note, the Nissan Armada/Patrol-based luxury SUV comes with its stock 5.6L V8 engine. Optional equipment for this build lists a lightweight armoring package, emergency lights system, fire suppression system, heavy-duty brakes and wheels, and a siren/PA system.

Price for the Inkar-Armored Infiniti QX80 isn't listed on the website, but expect it to be expensive, somewhere within the six-digit price point.