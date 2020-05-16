We're barely halfway through 2020 but with all the adversities we're facing right now, especially this coronavirus pandemic, some might say that the doomsday clock is ticking. If you're one of those who believe that an apocalypse is imminent, we might have found a perfect vehicle for you.

Enter a nearly-new 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4x4 Custom, up for sale right now on JBA Motors and listed on Las Vegas Craigslist at the time of this writing. It only has original 227 miles on the clock and the description on the ad says that it was never driven.

If you're familiar with Brutalist architecture or New Brutalism, you know that the exterior design of this 4Runner for sale is highly influenced by that. The squarish styling is brought about by the metal armor plating applied to the body, albeit, the level of protection wasn't disclosed on the Craigslist listing.

To match the apocalyptic design of this SUV, it comes with a set of 18-inch off-roading wheels, Toyo M/T 33x12.50xR18 off-road tires, and a tow hitch. It even comes with an extra tank of gasoline – just in case you run out of gas while outrunning brain-eating zombies. Inside, the 4Runner is unchanged as opposed to the heft of customization done on the outside.

This one-of-kind Toyota 4Runner is listed for $35,999 right now, which is quite okay since the least expensive 2020 4Runner SR5 right now is at around the same price point but without the extra armory.

If Inkas armored SUVs are a bit pricey for your doomsday garage, this should be a great option. We're not sure about its virus protection, though.