By now, almost everyone who ordered for their 2020 Chevy Corvette should have received their units since Chevrolet didn't put a halt to the delivery schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic. Someone even got into an accident after having the mid-engine sports car for just over a day.

As such, tons of videos about the Corvette C8 have already flooded the webspace. Even us, motoring journos, have had the chance to get behind the wheel of one for our first drive review. Basically, if you need to know something about the Corvette, helpful information is just a few clicks away.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette: First Drive

39 Photos

But if you want official videos, Chevrolet has launched the Corvette Academy as early as July last year. This set of videos – which can be accessed either through Chevrolet's website, MyChevy app, Chevrolet owner center, and Youtube.com – aims to provide education to current and aspiring Corvette owners alike.

From the history of the nameplate up to simple operations like changing the camera views on the infotainment, the Corvette Academy has it all. Of note, Chevrolet added 23 videos into its playlist, bringing the total to 47 videos – all about the first mid-engine 'Vette.

The Corvette production didn't stop amid the pandemic, at least for its chassis, and we all know that the 2021 model year is well underway, with production expected to kick off as early as September of this year.

While these new official videos about the Corvette are for the 2020 model year, they will still apply for the next version as only a few things will be updated, including a wireless Apple CarPlay that will be standard across the range.