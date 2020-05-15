Many new cars have a break-in period where you just take it easy by driving at various speeds and not smashing the accelerator. Sometimes, it’s hard to keep from wringing it out, which is why Chevy engineers designed a solution for the 2020 Corvette C8. The mid-engine sports car does two things – lower the rev limit and reduce the engine’s torque output, through first and second gears – for the first 500 miles. As soon as the odometer rolls over, the limit jumps, and so does the power. A new video from the Speed Society YouTube channel shows that happening by taking it to the dyno as it nears the 500-mile threshold.

Before completing the break-in period, the Corvette’s 6.2-liter V8 pegs the redline at 4,000 rpm, which is well under its unrestricted 6,000-rpm redline. The video shows the cluster graphic changing when the car crosses 500 miles, though already we saw that back in March. What we haven’t seen yet is the real-world effects the restricted redline and torque output have on the V8. The car also reduces its torque output by 25 to 30 percent, according to Chevy.

Speed Society’s testing reveals the V8 jumping from 423 horsepower (315 kilowatts) to 446 hp (332 kW) and 361 pound-feet (489 Newton-meters) of torque to 381 lb-ft (516 Nm), at the wheels. An increase of 23 and 20, respectively, along with an additional 2,000 rpm is nice. That’s below the engine’s official power numbers – 490 hp (365 kW) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque for the entry-level Stingray without any goodies.

The mid-engine Corvette is important for Chevy – and GM’s – bottom line, so much so, that chassis production has continued through the coronavirus pandemic even though GM halted operations around the world over the last few months. Chevy wants to make sure the car lasts once it reaches customers – and that means some added visual indicators for the first 500 miles.