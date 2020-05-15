The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is available in a variety of configurations, ranging from a simple work truck to the luxurious High Country. In a new video, The Fast Lane Truck compares two versions of the truck that exist for very different purposes. The LT Trail Boss has a focus on off-roading, including features like a lifted suspension. In contrast, the LTZ offers occupants more amenities. Both of them come in at roughly the same price, so the choice comes down to a buyer's preferences.

Both of these trucks come with a 5.3-liter V8 making 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) and 383 pound-feet (518 Newton-meters) of torque. The major mechanical difference is that the Trail Boss has a 10-speed automatic, and the LTZ has an eight-speed auto. On paper, just knowing that these pickups have the same power plant and different transmissions, you might expect the one with more gears to be quicker. The Fast Lane Truck puts this to the test.

In addition to the different gearboxes, these trucks wear very different tires. The LTZ has 20-inch wheels with rubber that blends on- and off-road usability. This Trail Boss rides on 18-inch wheels, and the tires have a knobby tread pattern for crawling around away from the asphalt.

Two drag races indicate that the LTZ is the quicker of the pair. In the first race, the Trail Boss driver is slow off the line, but the second time looks like a fair race. The off-road-oriented truck ends up slightly behind its more luxurious counterpart.

The Fast Lane Truck also takes the pickups on a fairly short test to check their fuel economy, and the route appears to be mostly on city streets. Again, the LTZ is the winner by offering slightly better mileage.