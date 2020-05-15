Despite multiple reports of Ford pushing back the beginning of production for the next-generation, 2021 F-150, the Blue Oval says that the popular truck will be available before the end of the year. The automaker won't yet offer any specific dates about when production will begin.

"We are on track to deliver our all-new Ford F-150 to customers starting this fall," Kelli Felker, Ford global manufacturing and labor communications manager, told The Detroit Free Press. "The team continues to do an amazing job moving the program forward, even with coronavirus challenges. We look forward to showing the world our all-new pickup soon and start delivering to customers this year."

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 New Spy Shots

15 Photos

The latest info indicates that Ford would allegedly begin building the 2021 F-150 at its Dearborn plan on October 12 and on November 9 at the Kansas City Facility. In the Northern Hemisphere, December 21 is the last day of the fall season, so it seems possible that the company could manage some customer deliveries before that date.

The first day to place an order for a 2021 F-150 is reportedly July 15. The debut would have to be before this date, so this could fit with the company's statement of the unveiling being soon.

Whenever the 2021 F-150 finally arrives, it should offer lots of features to attract buyers towards the new generation of America's best-selling vehicle. Inside, there's a large infotainment display that allegedly measures as large as 15.5 inches and a digital instrument cluster. More advanced driver safety assists would make the truck even more advanced. The wide array of powertrain choices would include new options like a hybrid and a fully electric version.