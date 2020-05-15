The Ford Fusion will soon be gone (not) for good. The sedan was refreshed for one last time last year and only gained a few new color options for the 2020 model year. You can even snag one with a huge $5,000 discount for the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid right now. If this offer sounds good to you, better hurry up as the model could very soon go out of production.

According to a new report from FordAuthority, the last retail-market Fusion will be produced on July 21. A few weeks before that, on June 5, the last Fusion Police car will be assembled at the Ford Hermosillo factory in Mexico. As a friendly reminder, the last date to submit an order for the 2020 Fusion was February 28.

As our source explains, these are preliminary official dates but they could be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Basically, this means the Fusion could remain on the assembly lines for a few more weeks to finalize the production of all 2020 Fusions. As a side note, the Blue Oval’s Mexican production sites are reportedly eyeing a potential full return on May 18.

While the days of the second-generation Fusion are now counted, Ford could be working on an indirect successor in the form of a lifted Subaru Outback-inspired rugged wagon. It was widely believed we will see it by the end of 2021 but the current situation could force the automaker to postpone its plans until 2022 or even 2023. It is supposed to be a global model, just like the current Fusion, and to share its underpinnings and technologies with the Mondeo in Europe.