10-Minute Top-Off: Mustang Mach-E Can Add Estimated Average 61 Miles of Driving Range Faster Than You Can Get a Slice of Pizza



Latest testing shows Mustang Mach-E charge time has improved by approximately 30 percent from early estimates, adding an estimated average of 61 miles of range in 10 minutes using Electrify America’s DC fast charging station with extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive

To make charging even more convenient and easier to access, FordPass Charging Network expands by 1,000 more charging stations and 5,000 more charge plugs for more than 13,500 stations and almost 40,000 plugs, ensuring it remains North America’s largest electric vehicle public charging network

Ford continues to expand both home and public charging offerings, creating a hassle-free experience for future Ford electric vehicle drivers

DEARBORN, Mich., May 15, 2020 – The all-new Mustang Mach-E can add an estimated average of 61 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes at an Electrify America DC fast charging station with the extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive1 – an improvement of approximately 14 miles or 30 percent versus previous estimates.



“Mustang customers love the open road and less time recharging means more time enjoying the drive,” said Mark Kaufman, Ford global director, electrification. “We’ve made it a priority to make it faster to recharge their Mustang Mach-E, and we’re continuing to work with providers to ensure even more charge points are available through FordPass to make it easier to recharge.”



The all-wheel-drive version with extended-range battery is estimated to add an average of 52 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes as well. Both all-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive configurations are estimated to achieve a 10 percent to 80 percent charge in approximately 45 minutes while charging on a DC fast charging station2.



Mustang Mach-E with standard-range battery is estimated to add an average of 46 miles of range in 10 minutes for rear-wheel-drive models1 and 42 miles for all-wheel-drive models, with a 10 percent to 80 percent charge in approximately 38 minutes while charging on a DC fast charging station2.



Ford and its network providers have expanded the FordPass Charging Network to include an additional 1,000 electric vehicle charging stations and 5,000 charge plugs, giving future Mustang Mach-E owners even more confidence for planning their journeys. This brings the total number of charging stations and individual charge plugs in the FordPass Charging Network – easily accessible via the FordPass app3 – to more than 13,500 and almost 40,000, respectively, linking to the largest electric vehicle public charging network in North America⁴.



“We’re pleased with the continued expansion of the FordPass Charging Network and progress on DC fast charging for Mustang Mach-E ahead of its launch,” said Matt Stover, Ford director of charging, energy services and business development. “We’re continually looking at ways to improve the customer experience for all aspects of charging for future Ford all-electric vehicles, so expect more updates to come.”



Chart your own course using this interactive map, which will help you find the nearest charging stations on the FordPass network on your route.



Home charging made easy

Ford has made EV home charging as easy as charging a smartphone. The available 48-amp Ford Connected Charge Station will be able to charge a Mustang Mach-E in 10.1 hours or 30 miles per charging hour1,5. Every Ford all-electric vehicle will come standard with a Ford mobile charger, which is capable of charging on a higher-voltage 240-volt electrical outlet and can add an average range of 21 miles per charging hour1,5.



With the higher-power outlet, Mustang Mach-E with extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive can go from 0 to 100 percent charge in approximately 14.1 hours1,5, while a standard 120-volt electrical outlet will result in an average range of three miles per charging hour1,5.



1 Range and charge time based on manufacturer tested values and EPA-estimated range calculation methodology. Estimated miles added are based on the first 10 minutes of charging, beginning when the vehicle begins receiving charge. The charging rate decreases as battery reaches full capacity. Your results may vary based on peak charging times and battery state of charge. Actual vehicle range varies with conditions such as external elements, driving behaviors, vehicle maintenance, and lithium-ion battery age and state of health.

2 Charge time based on manufacturer tests. The charging rate decreases as battery reaches full capacity. Your results may vary based on peak charging times and battery state of charge.

3 FordPass, compatible with select smartphone platforms, is available via a download. Message and data rates may apply. Ford Connect (standard on select vehicles) and complimentary Connected Service are required for remote features (see FordPass terms for details). Connected service and features depend on compatible AT&T network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. Connected service excludes Wi-Fi hotspot.

4 Based on original equipment manufacturers/automotive manufacturers that sell all-electric vehicles and have publicly announced charging networks. Department of Energy data used. FordPass, compatible with select smartphone platforms, is available via a download. Message and data rates may apply.

5 In vehicles with the premium 300 mile extended-range configuration.