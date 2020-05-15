At least until 62 mph (100 km/h)...
With so many tasty M&Ms available today, the only model missing from BMW’s lineup is a fully fledged hypercar to serve as the crown jewel of the range. However, it’s unlikely to happen in the foreseeable future as reports say the electrified Vision M Next concept is not going into production after all. That leaves the M8 Competition Coupe as the company’s fastest car, and Manhart has now decided to dial it up a notch.
It’s called the “MH8 800” package and it takes the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine to a whopping 823 horsepower and 1,050 Newton-meters (774 pound-feet) of torque. The newly gained muscle has slashed 0.6 seconds from the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run, which now takes only 2.6 seconds. To put that performance into perspective, Manhart’s M8 Competition Coupe is now just as quick as the new Porsche 911 Turbo S. From that point forward, the car needs just 5.7 seconds to hit 124 mph (200 km/h).
Gallery: BMW M8 Competition Coupe by Manhart
The tuner did more than just fiddle with the S63 engine as the coupe also received a subtle body kit and not-so-subtle gold accents. There are custom 21-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear, along with a revamped suspension setup with adjustable springs allowing the driver to alter the vehicle’s height by 30 millimeters (1.18 inches).
Manhart has also modified the exhaust system and will happily remove the gasoline particulate filter to unlock a beefier engine soundtrack. The noise can be further amplified by a set of downpipes without catalytic converts, along with adjustable exhaust valves and quad 100-mm tips with a carbon look or a ceramic-coated finish.
There’s not much going on inside the cabin, but the BMW M8 Competition Coupe can be optionally fitted with carbon fiber accents for the steering wheel and the shift paddles.
Together with the folks at AutoTopNL on YouTube, Manhart has released a video of its beast devouring an unrestricted section of the Autobahn at speeds of up to 193 mph (311 km/h). It sounds absolutely brutal under hard acceleration, while the pops and crackles remind us of a machine gun.
