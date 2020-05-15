It’s safe to say ABT is quite happy with Audi Sport’s decision to expand its portfolio as that means more business for the tuner. One of the recent entries into the ever-growing lineup is the RS Q3 Sportback, a compact crossover suffering from a multiple personality disorder by trying to pass off as a coupe. While the vehicle’s shape is questionable, you probably won’t find anyone complaining about what’s under the hood.

The inline-five engine is a dying breed and quite the rarity in the car industry nowadays, so we’re happy Audi is still installing the 2.5 TFSI in the RS3, TT RS, and the RS Q3. The tuners at ABT have been working on this engine for a while, so it comes as no surprise they’re now announcing an upgrade program tailored to the latest RS Sportback.

Gallery: 2020 Audi RS Q3 Sportback by ABT

11 Photos

Courtesy of the ABT Engine Control Unit, the turbocharged mill produced at the Győr plant in Hungary has been taken from 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) to 440 hp and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm). The newly gained muscle is reflected in the hot crossover’s performances as the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) now takes just 4.3 seconds (-0.2s). The top speed has been modified as well, increasing from 155 mph (250 km/h) to 177 mph (285 km/h).

ABT also made some changes on the outside by replacing the OEM wheels with its own 20-inch set. The wide spacing of the spokes has allowed the tuner to shave off some weight while boosting the visual appeal as the brake calipers are now more visible than before. At an additional cost, a bigger 21-inch set can be ordered.

The tuner mainly targets the European crowd with this package taking into consideration the RS Q3 and the RS Q3 Sportback are not coming to the United States. However, the next RS3 Sedan is earmarked for a U.S. release and it will basically have the same engine.