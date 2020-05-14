We’re expecting BMW to reveal the new 4 Series sometime in June, which should be the first of several 4 Series reveals. Spy photos show the regular coupe beginning to lose camouflage as hotter performance models continue testing. The latest sightings come from a pair of videos from the statesidesupercars YouTube channel that shows the BMW M4 Coupe and the M440i Coupe and Convertible back at the Nürburgring, and BMW is pushing all three quite hard on the track.

The M4 is in the video above, and you can watch the back end lose grip as wisps of white smoke puff into existence before disappearing into the air. There’s even an instance or two where the BMW touches a bit of dirt as it aggressively tackles the Green Hell. Power will come from BMW’s turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that can produce up to 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) in Competition form. BMW’s all-wheel-drive xDrive paired with an automatic gearbox is expected, as is a six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive.

The M440i Coupe and Convertible in the video below aren’t as hardcore as the M4, though it’s not supposed to be. BMW’s M models are the pillars of its performance brand, but some people want a few of the goodies without all the sacrifices – and price. That’s where the M440i lives, toeing the line between the regular 4 Series and hotter M4. M440i power will also come from a BMW 3.0-liter straight-six engine, though this one will be making 369 hp (275 kW), with the power hitting all four wheels through an eight-speed gearbox.

We should see the BMW 4 Series Coupe revealed next month with the convertible version arriving shortly after. We could see the sportier M440i models then, too, but the M4 unveiling likely won’t happen until this fall. After that, we expect the 4 Series Gran Coupe, but that won’t happen until 2021. Until then, enjoy BMW’s free tire smoke in the video above.