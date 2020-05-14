The TCR adds a little more spice to the new GTI.

After recently getting details about the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI in the United States, a new spy video catches the even hotter TCR model's development at the Nürburgring. In terms of the model hierarchy, it offers more performance ability than the GTI but not quite as much muscle as the Golf R.

VW gives the TCR some slightly different exterior pieces that the standard GTI. The front fascia gains curved sections on the lower corners. It has drilled brake calipers, and the calipers appear to be a little larger than the GTI. The roof spoiler is bigger, and there's a different piece of trim between the exhaust outlets.

Like the GTI, the TCR uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, but this retuned engine reportedly makes 296 horsepower (221 kilowatts), instead of its lesser sibling's 242 hp (180 kW). The seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox driving the front wheels would definitely be available. There's at least the possibility of being able to choose the six-speed manual, too.

If these numbers aren't enough for you, then the Golf R would reportedly use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 329 horsepower (245 kilowatts). Unlike the lesser performance variants, the R would be all-wheel drive.

The next-generation GTI and Golf R will go on sale in the United States for the 2022 model year, meaning they'll be at dealers next year. VW's North American division will also push to bring other sporty variants of the Golf to the United States – like the TCR. Nothing is certain yet, but the company is already ruling out breaking the GTE plug-in hybrid to America.

