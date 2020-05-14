Even though we’ve seen our fair share of Chiron derivatives, the makers of the world’s fastest car still have plenty of ideas to further extend the hypercar’s lineup. The latest member of the family is the Pur Sport, a new spicy flavor of the W16 monster developed to devour race tracks. Speaking of which, Bugatti brought two prototypes to Germany at the Bilster Berg circuit to fine-tune Molsheim’s idea of “The Ultimate Driving Machine.”

The Pur Sport is far more than just another Chiron with a different livery as the quad-turbo beast has gone through extensive hardware changes. It boasts a firmer chassis and a shorter-ratio gearbox, while the 8.0-liter engine now revs to 6,900 rpm (+200 rpm) and the Michelin Sport Cup 2R tires are a new development to offer 10-percent more grip. It’s also 50 kilograms (110 pounds) lighter than a “regular” Chiron, not to mention more aerodynamic and equipped with a revised suspension geometry.

Needless to say, all of these changes have to be optimized and thoroughly tested before production starts. Bugatti decided to evaluate the two prototypes at the circuit in the Teutoburg Forest because of the track’s complexity. The 4.2-kilometer circuit has nine right turns and 10 left turns, with 44 crests and dips, as well as a change in elevation of 70 meters. The track’s official website calls it one of the most demanding circuits in Europe, so it makes sense Bugatti would want to test the Pur Sport there.

Eight engineers are spending three days this month at Bilster Berg in a restricted team as to comply with the safety regulations imposed by the coronavirus crisis. Further tests are scheduled to take place later this year at the Nürburgring Nordschleife ahead of a production start programmed for the second half of 2020. Only 60 cars will be made at €3 million a pop.