We first spied the refreshed Kia Picanto in January this year, when a heavily camouflaged prototype was caught testing in winter conditions. Now, approximately four months later, the mini hatch is making its official premiere for the South Korean market.

In its home market, the Picanto was known as the Morning until now but the facelift brings the Morning Urban moniker, which better reflects the changes. Visually, you’ll be easily able to differentiate the updated model thanks to its slightly reshaped front fascia with new LED headlights and a sportier-looking bumper. There are also modifications to the grille, while the fog lamps gain new chrome trim.

The changes are similar at the back, where we see updated taillights with new LED signature, new horizontal reflectors, and a tiny diffuser with integrated what we believe are fake dual exhaust tips. Other visual enhancements include new 16-inch wheels and additional chrome trim for the doors.

Step inside the cabin and you’ll find new decorations, plus an updated infotainment system with an 8-inch display and a Bluetooth Multi Connection function, which allows two Bluetooth devices to be connected at the same time. There’s also a smaller 4.4-inch display in the instrument cluster.

In terms of powertrains, there’s only one engine available for the South Korean market - a naturally aspirated 1.0-liter gasoline unit, good for 75 horsepower (56 kilowatts) and 70 pound-feet (95 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Prices for the Morning Urban in South Korea will start from 11,950,000 won, which is approximately $9,760 at the current exchange rates.