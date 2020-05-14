Anybody who has seen the 2021 Cadillac Escalade, especially its interior, would probably agree that it's one luxurious and plush ride. Some might even say that the latest model is a perfect successor to the nameplate – now riding on an all-new platform with an independent rear suspension.

Part of the luxury that the Escalade offers, and arguably its most exciting toy if you're into driving technology, is the optional Super Cruise feature. While the pricing for Super Cruise wasn't revealed at launch, Cadillac Society was able to obtain the information exclusively.

For the uninitiated, Super Cruise allows for SAE-classified Level 2 autonomous driving on limited-access freeways through multiple cameras, as well as the presence of an active OnStar plan, Wi-Fi Hotspot, a working electrical system, cell reception, and a GPS signal. For the 2021 Escalade, the automated lane change function is present, along with the latest updates to the Super Cruise feature.

Now, in order to add the optional Super Cruise, your 2021 Escalade should have Driver Assist and Technology Package first, which is a $3,650 package for Premium Luxury and Sport trims. Super Cruise is then priced at $2,500, bringing the total to $6,150 on both non-Platinum trims.

On the other hand, Premium Luxury Titanium and Sport Titanium variants get the Driver Assist and Technology Package as standard, so adding Super Cruise just means dishing out $2,500 for the convenient feature. According to Cadillac Society, this pricing applies to the long-wheelbase Escalade ESV, as well.

Of note, the Super Cruise feature isn't attainable with the base Escalade Luxury trim, so if you want the handsfree feature, you need to go up a notch when shopping.