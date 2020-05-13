Maserati has a new supercar in the works called the MC20, and the Italian automaker continues to tease it after announcing the new model earlier this year. We know a bit about it, and May was when we were supposed to see it, but Maserati decided to delay the May reveal event to September due to the coronavirus. However, that hasn’t stopped the automaker from teasing us with the model, but its latest is something a bit more unique.

Today, the automaker announced it’d dedicate a unique MC20 prototype to British racer Sir Stirling Moss, who passed away April 12 at the age of 90. The prototype will use a design borrowed from the Maserati Eldorado, which Moss piloted during its 1958 debut at Monza. Maserati and Moss have an illustrious history together, with Moss at the wheel of other Maserati models: Tipo 60 Birdcage, Tipo 61, and 300 S.

The MC20 photos Maserati released show the supercar still covered in camouflage, and the angles aren’t the most flattering, likely an attempt to conceal the design. However, they do provide our first good look at the rear. Camo obscures most of the taillights, but we can see their design. They appear to sit above some outlets set in the lower rear bumper. On the roof is a bright red Maserati trident, and the swirling camo features some Stirling Moss branding.

Gallery: Maserati MC20 Prototype Dedicated To Sir Stirling Moss

5 Photos

The latest rumor suggests Maserati is developing its own twin-turbocharged V6 for the MC20. It could make over 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts), and It’ll allegedly pair with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Other rumors hint at Maserati one day offering a hybrid model with a fully electric version also possible. A convertible version is also rumored to be in the works.

Maserati is billing the MC20 as the spiritual successor of the MC12 that arrived in 2014, which rode on the same underpinnings as the Ferrari Enzo. For now, Maserati is keeping details about the powertrain, performance, and features under lock and key. And we likely won’t know more until Maserati reveals it at the September event.