The Tesla Cybertruck had one of the biggest vehicle debuts in 2019 and has collected over 600,000 deposits and counting since then. Now, it's up to the engineers at Tesla to put their heads down to create a vehicle that lives up to the many promises about this electric pickup.

While we wait for Cybertruck deliveries to start, which could be as soon as late 2021 for the three-motor version, the folks from Leasing Options have some renderings that reimagine several vehicles wearing the ultra-angular styling of Tesla's upcoming pickup. The revised machines include supercars like the Bugatti Veyron and more affordable models like the Mini Cooper or Volkswagen Beetle.