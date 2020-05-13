The 2021 Genesis GV80, the brand’s first SUV, is proving quite popular. Genesis first revealed the GV80 back in January ahead of its summer production date, and so far, the luxury brand has racked up almost 10,000 reservations for the model. The G80, its sedan sibling, has about another 1,500 reservations. But the GV80 may be a bit too popular.

In an interview with Roadshow, Genesis CEO Mark Del Rosso suggested demand may even outpace supply. Both the GV80 and G80 are slated to enter production this summer, and the company said there are no issues with inventory during the coronavirus pandemic. Del Rosso told the publication that the company is in the “perfect position from an inventory perspective.”

The GV80’s popularity likely stems from its jaw-dropping design. It sports a striking design as it sets off to compete against the BMW X5, Audi Q7, and other luxury SUVs. Thankfully, the design ethos – called Athletic Elegance – will stay at the company even after Luc Donckerwolke departs, according to another Roadshow report.

When the 2021 GV80 goes on sale later this year, it’ll offer a ton of technology for customers willing to pay for it. That includes its 3D digital instrument cluster, a 14.5-inch infotainment display, handwriting recognition, an air-purification system that actively monitors the air quality, and a laundry list of available and optional safety features. Power will come from either a 300-horsepower (223-kilowatts) 2.5-liter four-cylinder or a 370-hp (267-kW) turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. Power routes through an eight-speed automatic to either the rear or all four wheels.

Gallery: 2021 Genesis GV80

33 Photos

Expect to see the Genesis GV80 and G80 launch sometime this summer as production begins. The rear-wheel-drive model undercuts its German rivals on price, though adding all-wheel drive does make its price much more comparable. In early March, just over a month after revealing the new SUV, Genesis announced it’d received more than 6,000 pre-orders for the model. It looks like that popularity hasn’t slowed much.