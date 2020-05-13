After years of teasing, Toyota relaunched the Supra for the 2020 model year. For 2021, the BMW-based machine already sports a range of upgrades including tweaked suspension components and more advertised power from its boosted 3.0-liter inline-six engine. 2021 also saw the introduction of the new four-cylinder model, which offers considerably less power but also less weight.

As such, it should come as no surprise that, in direct comparison, the Supra six is faster than the four-pot. But just how big is the difference? A fresh video from The Fast Lane Car takes a look at both models and offers a comparison in straight-line punch as well as action on a road course. If you’re absolutely in love with the idea of a lighter, nimbler Supra with the 2.0-liter engine, consider this a warning before you watch the video above. The four-banger sort of gets slaughtered.

Why wouldn’t it? The 2.0-liter engine has a turbocharger of its own, and with 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) on tap it’s not slow. The car can reach 60 mph in approximately 5.0 seconds, but equipped with the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, the 2021 Supra dishes up 382 hp (285 kW). It’s over a second quicker in the same sprint, and this video shows just how bad that difference looks in a short drag race.

What about on a road course though? The 200-pound difference should make the four-cylinder Supra a bit more tossible, but once again, there’s no matching a 127-hp difference. On this short course, the six-cylinder Supra with its revised suspension held firm and turned a lap that was two seconds faster. Admittedly this comparison is off-the-cuff on a small track a mile above sea level, but there’s no denying just how superior the I6 is to the four-cylinder under the hood of this car.

That’s not to say the 2.0-liter Supra isn’t enjoyable in its own right. We also spent time with the car recently and found it to be a very satisfying, fun vehicle in which to spend time. We miss the adaptive dampers that are available on the 3.0-liter model, and the lack of power seats is a bummer for a car that will likely cost over $40,000 once Toyota releases official pricing for 2021 models.