New info suggests that the wait for the next-generation 2021 Ford F-150 might be even longer than expected. A report from f150gen14.com indicates the Blue Oval is pushing back the start of production to October 12 at its Dearborn truck plant and November 9 at the Kansas City factory. Previously, the expected dates for assembly to start were September 28 in Dearborn and October 26 for Kansas City.

F150gen14.com sites Ford's Fleet Distribution News Bulletin as the source of these new details. Motor1.com has reached out to the company for additional confirmation of these dates.

The delay in starting production also pushes back when people can start placing orders for the 2021 F-150. The earliest date to request one is now July 15, rather than the previously reported June 15. If you want the current F-150, Ford is still accepting orders through May 29.

While the start of production keeps changing, we know a lot of other details about the new F-150 already. The revised design is an evolution of the current truck, and the biggest tweak is at the front. Inside, major changes are on the way like a rumored 15.5-inch infotainment display and an expanded array of driver safety assist systems. Buyers have a wide range of powertrain choices, including a new hybrid model. Although, Ford probably wouldn't have all of the engines available as soon as the truck launches.

The current expectation is for Ford to debut the new F-150 sometime this summer. An exact date is still unknown, though. If the company really intends to begin taking orders on July 15, then look for the premiere to happen before this day.