We’ve been bombarding you lately with Mercedes S-Class content, but bear with us for another episode of the W223 series of leaks as the latest installment is quite juicy. Published by cochespias on Instagram, this brief video shows the luxobarge’s interior, which may or may not belong to the same car photographed inside and out just yesterday.

The engine appears to be running and we’re noticing an “EQ” logo within the tachometer, meaning the car had a mild hybrid system. Speaking of the tachometer, it goes up to 8,000 rpm and that tells us the S-Class likely had a gasoline engine. You’ll immediately notice the new wheel design that debuted with the 2021 E-Class, featuring sensors embedded in the rim that can detect whether the driver’s hands are on the steering wheel.

Located between the driver’s display and the touchscreen infotainment is what appears to be the start/stop button, but the dial might serve a second purpose as we’re tempted to believe there are actually two buttons. The one on the bottom resembles a steering wheel, although we could be wrong as the video’s quality is not exactly Oscar material. If it is a steering wheel, it might be for the already confirmed Level 3 semi-autonomous driving system.

The video is a good opportunity to have a look at the row of controls beneath the gigantic display on the center console. Beyond the obvious hazard lights button, you’ll notice on/off and mute buttons joined by a volume slider. There are also a few hard to identify, but the one right next to the triangle seems to be some kind of switch/trackpad to navigate through the infotainment.

We can also observe how the MBUX will be adapted to the generous screen real estate offered by the infotainment. Unsurprisingly, it’s an airy layout easy to use regardless of how big your fingers are. Lots of glossy black surfaces can only mean one thing – the interior will be a fingerprint magnet and you’ll have to clean it constantly to make it look as nice as in the official images.

Also worth mentioning are the vertical air vents on the sides of the dashboard previewed in 2019 by the Vision EQS. The video actually starts off by showing a small section of the door card where there’s actually nothing worth noting as everything is where you’d expect it to be. That high-tech door concept developed by Canatu and Faurecia for Daimler a couple of years ago had a built-in tiny screen with touch-sensitive controls, but it looks like the new S-Class isn’t getting it.

Mercedes has kicked off the teaser campaign for its new flagship model, so look for the premiere to take place in the coming weeks or months. Meanwhile, future spy shots and videos should ease the wait…