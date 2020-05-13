Online car auction platforms like Copart have dozens of cheap cars that have either been written off by an insurance company due to damage or have been stolen and recovered after the insurance claim was sorted out. We’ve featured many great deals, including a few supercars and sports cars, but today’s hero is an old Honda Jazz from the United Kingdom.

It was purchased from an auction for just £100 and after all taxes and fees, the final price was a little above £200, which is approximately $250 at the current exchange rates. It had a small hit at the back, damaging the rear bumper and the boot lid, but nothing to really worry about. The first time you see the car at the beginning of the video, however, we bet you’ll be more worried about its overall untidy condition.

That’s where the guy from the Autoshine Cars channel on YouTube comes to help with his professional detailing skills. He starts his journey to bring back the Jazz, known in the United States as the Fit, to its former glory with a comprehensive exterior wash, followed by engine bay, wheels, and door edges wash. Once the body is looking good, it’s time for the magician to sort out the interior.

First, he takes the seats out and that uncovers a look at the filthy carpet of the car. A good vacuum is next, followed by a carpet shampoo and drill brush treatment. All the plastics are thoroughly cleaned and treated with a silicone spray for some extra shine. When the interior is done, he's back on the outside where it’s time for a clay bar treatment, followed by a polish and wax.

Several hours later, the poor little Jazz looks so much better that you probably won’t even recognize it. The detailer from the channel says he quickly sold the car to a friend, which means the Japanese hatch will soon be back on the road, just weeks after it was written off by the insurance company.