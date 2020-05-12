The GMC Yukon underwent a substantial redesign earlier this year for the 2021 model year. The SUV received chiseled new looks, bold styling, and a luxurious interior. Since its reveal, we’ve learned about its price and fuel economy, but we haven’t learned everything about the new SUV. A new report from GM Authority says the new SUV will have an available dealer-installed upgrade – an illuminated GMC badge.

The publication reports that the upgrade, available across every 2021 Yukon trim – SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali – will be available for $475. Added illumination is only available for the front grille badge, and it’s not clear if it’ll be available with either black or red lettering. However, GM Authority believes red is the likelier color of the two as there aren't any available photos. This will be GMC’s first illuminated-badged vehicle; however, it’s a trend set by other automakers. Others have illuminated their front-edge badges, like Mercedes, while others, like BMW, illuminate the grille.

GMC gave the Yukon a significant update for 2021, giving it an all-new look inside and out. Designers borrowed styling cues from the front end of the new Sierra pickup truck with the C-shaped lights and bold grille, though the Yukon’s front end is a bit sleeker. Inside, the Yukon received a new layout, upgraded materials, and plenty of added technology and luxury. Power comes from either the 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six, the 5.3-liter V8, or the range-topping 6.2-liter V8.

The report doesn’t say if GMC’s illuminated badging will be available on other models, but anything is possible with dealer-installed upgrades. It’s a trend set by others in the industry, and one GMC is likely to follow. It’s another way for automakers to help make their vehicles stand out, especially at night, and it’s a feature that some want available on their luxury vehicle. Why not meet that consumer demand with a dealer-installed supply of back-lit badges?