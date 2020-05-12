General Motors is allegedly developing a new 6.2-liter V8 engine; however, it’s not clear for which make and model it’s intended. A new report from The Fast Lane Truck cites “an anonymous tip from a source with claimed inside knowledge of GM powertrain development” who told the publication that the Detroit automaker is working on a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 for its trucks and/or SUVs. This is a rumor, so keep the salt close.

Sadly, there are few details about the new mill beyond what the source said. However, the person did tell the publication that the engine could power a high-performance version of the Chevy Tahoe – potentially a Tahoe SS, the publication notes. The source also said it could power the rumored Chevy Silverado ZRX (spy photo pictured above) – the bowtie’s fighter against the Ford Raptor and Ram Rebel TRX.

With such skimpy details and a broad brush, it’s difficult to determine the veracity of the rumor. Rumors and spy photos suggest Chevy will answer Ford and Ram’s off-road performance pickup with the Silverado ZRX – a step above the Chevy Colorado ZR2. However, it won’t arrive until the 2022 model year after Chevy updates the regular Silverado 1500 for 2021. Also, previous rumors suggested the ZRX wouldn’t receive any engine modifications.

A high-performance Tahoe doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility either. Chevy offers the Tahoe RST for the 2020 model year with a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 making 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts), which is a lot of punch. However, a Tahoe SS with a supercharged V8 sounds superb. The Tahoe did receive a substantial redesign for the 2021 model year, allowing Chevy to usher in a new performance model to celebrate the new SUV, though there's no indication a Tahoe SS is in development.

The idea that Chevy would develop a supercharged V8 for its trucks and SUVs doesn’t seem out there. Consumers still flock to the high-riding models, and consumers still like performance, whether that’s in an off-road-capable pickup or go-fast SUV. A dedicated, high-powered V8 that makes north of 500 hp (372 kW) for trucks and SUVs could have countless possibilities. What else would power the long-rumored Corvette SUV?