Kimi Raikkonen continues to be the spokesperson for Alfa Romeo in Europe, and he now stars in a humorous new ad that features a Stelvio Quadrifoglio and a Dodge Viper. The performance vehicles meet for an impromptu drag race at a stoplight that doesn't end how you'd expect.

The ad starts by showing the Stelvio Quadrifoglio cruising along a coastal road. The spot shows off features like the performance-focused crossover's active suspension and 8.8-inch infotainment display. Then, we see a black sports car appear behind the Alfa. A better look then reveals that the vehicle is a Dodge Viper.

Oddly, this is the Viper from the 2000s, rather than the final model. In addition, the commercial makers remove the emblem from the hood and take it off the steering wheel. The Viper has such a distinctive look that taking off the badges doesn't conceal anything. Also, Alfa Romeo and Dodge are both Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' brands, so there shouldn't be any concern about promoting another company's products.

The Viper driver blips the throttle to prompt a race, but the Stelvio's window comes down to reveal Raikkonen behind the wheel of the crossover. The Iceman switches the vehicle into Race mode. However, the Viper driver losses his confidence, and the car crawls away from the light.

The Stelvio recently received some updates. Alfa improved the infotainment system by adding a faster processor. The driver assistance system gains highway assist with lane-centering and adaptive cruise control. There are also new colors like Rosso 6C Villa d’Este, Ocra GT Junior, and Montreal Green. There are no powertrain changes, so the Quadrifoglio continues to make 505 horsepower (377 kilowatts).