The 2021 Audi RS6 Avant is already on sale in the United States with a starting price of $109,000. Even in stock form, it’s an absolute monster with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 which generates 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts), delivered to all four wheels through an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission.

A few tuning companies have already presented their packages for the performance wagon, -including ABT and its 730-hp (544-kW) and 679-lb-ft (920-Nm) kit. However, no company has ever dared to go anywhere close to the power levels of a Bugatti Veyron. Good news, Wheelsandmore just did it.

The firm’s just-released RS6 Avant project, dubbed the TenTension, takes things a few steps further by unleashing what we believe is the full potential of the twin-turbo V8 under the hood of the family-friendly wagon. Thanks to a number of hardware and software upgrades, including revised turbochargers, modified air intake and manifold, new air filter kit, removed catalyst converters, particulate filters, and rear silencers, combined with optimized software, the 4.0-liter unit now develops 1,010 hp (753 kW) and 922 lb-ft (1,250 Nm) of twist.

We wonder whether the car will actually be road-legal considering all the modifications to the exhaust gas filtration system, but Wheelsandmore says it will sell it after successful “long term testing on race tracks.” The price of the Stage 5 tune is €41,933, or approximately $45,476 at the current exchange rates. Obviously, this figure doesn’t include the price of the donor car.

Of course, Wheelsandmore also has several other mechanical upgrades for the new RS6 Avant, including a few sets of 22-inch wheels, a fully adjustable coilover suspension, a performance exhaust system, and others. You can check out the full list of upgrades here.