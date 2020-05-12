Spied relentlessly in recent months while carrying lots of camouflage, the new Mercedes S-Class fully reveals itself today courtesy of images showing a near-production prototype with 99 percent of the disguise gone. Published on Instagram by cochespias, the adjacent images reveal an oh-so-familiar exterior design and a revamped interior that basically has nothing in common with the outgoing model.

From the outside, the W223 follows the company’s recent design language applied to the CLS, but obviously in a bigger size. The taillights are quite similar to those of the swoopy sedan, only this time there’s a relatively thick piece of metallic trim spanning across the entire width of the rear. Those dual exhaust finishers seem to be faux, which unfortunately is something we should all be getting used to by now.

Moving at the front, the grille has a different shape and appears to be slightly larger than before to lend the S-Class a more imposing look while following the same path taken by other luxury brands. The overall design does not represent a significant departure from the outgoing model, but that’s to be expected when talking about a German car. The biggest change at the front is represented by the headlights, which although follow recent Mercedes designs, the clusters have their own identity to separate the S-Class from the lesser models.

As expected, by far the biggest modifications will take place inside the cabin. It’s an all-new design previewed last year by the Vision EQS, but obviously not as fancy. The portrait-oriented touchscreen of the MBUX infotainment system will certainly generate a lot of controversies, but what really puzzles us is that huge gap in the dashboard. Could it be for some sort of a head-up display? We don’t think the digital instrument cluster fills that hole because the screen seems to be wider than the gap, so it wouldn’t fit.