The coronavirus pandemic has put the world in a halt. The automotive industry, for example, has been greatly affected in many parts of the world, not just in sales but also in manufacturing due to plant shutdowns.

As of date, there are 4.7 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, which resulted in 285,000 deaths. 1.45 million has recovered from the disease, thankfully. Several countries have flattened the curve in their own way, but there are some that still need to take action, including the United States.

While a lot of automakers have resumed or have announced the resumption of operations amid easing of the lockdown, there are still many industries that face challenges, including the film industry.

To lighten up the mood, Jeff Hartman from Facebook has posted a short film about a camera car finding odd jobs to make ends meet during the pandemic. From food and laundry delivery to dog walking, the less-than-two-minute film aims to show the challenges that the pandemic brings to individual employment, specifically the entertainment industry and its crews – hopefully to bring out empathy from those who don't have to go through this phase.

It will take a while before the world recovers from this pandemic and go back to its normal ways. A 'new normal' is in order wherein social distancing would be greatly observed and hygiene would be an utmost priority.

But then again, mankind will survive this, as it has done so in the past. Hope this short film brings a faint smile on your face as we soldier on through these tough times.