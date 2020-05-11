Some will say Nürburgring lap records are silly, especially in the case of SUVs, but bragging rights are an important factor for advertisers when setting up marketing campaigns for a vehicle that’s #1 at something. Porsche is working on a sportier version of its Cayenne Coupe, one that might get the GTS moniker and go after the ‘Ring record, although that remains to be seen.

A batch of new spy shots taken at the Green Hell shows the prototype at full tilt while flaunting a rather ghastly exhaust arrangement. Don’t worry – it’s only because the fake exhausts on the sides will be removed on the production model where the actual exhaust tips will be the two placed towards the center to echo the 911 GTS.

While Porsche has sold its fair share of production cars fitted with a roll cage, we highly doubt that will be the case with the Cayenne Coupe GTS. This prototype was actually equipped with a full roll cage, but it’s likely to be used only during the testing phase. Its giant front brake calipers and what seems to be a carbon fiber roof are telltale signs this is a beefier version of Zuffenhausen’s swoopy SUV.

It remains to be seen how much power the new Cayenne Coupe flavor will have, although we suspect it won’t have the hybrid arrangement of the company’s Turbo S E-Hybrid models. There are conflicting reports on the matter, with some saying it will have at least 600 hp while others are suggesting it won’t have nearly that much. If this is indeed the GTS, it should slot between the S and Turbo, taking the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 from the Panamera GTS where it pumps out 454 hp.

Piston Heads is reporting Porsche could go after what would be its second Nürburgring record since the company already holds the overall record for the fastest car at the Green Hell with the 919 Hybrid Evo and its amazing 5:19.54 time. To obtain the SUV crown at the ‘Ring, it would have to complete a lap in less than the 7:42.2 needed by the Audi RS Q8. Such a time would likely only be possible with 600+ hp unless the engineers have found a way to cut a lot of weight, although that seems unlikely.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the head honchos at the Volkswagen Group will allow Porsche to grab the title from Audi, especially since Lamborghini, another brand sitting underneath the VW umbrella, might want to do the same with a more potent Urus.