We all knew that this was coming, I mean, who wouldn't want to see the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe in law enforcement livery with all the lights and equipment? The Tahoe is almost the quintessential federal SUV, and sits up there with the Ford Crown Victoria and its bigger brother, the Suburban, as vehicles of choice for law enforcement and government agencies. Not only will the new Tahoe be the newest police vehicle on the market once it's made available, but it'll also come with an array of improvements and creature comforts that'll keep our law enforcement safe and comfortable when performing their duties.

Gallery: Chevrolet Tahoe Police Patrol

3 Photos

GM Authority has been keeping an eye on Chevrolet products and rumors consistently, and they were the first to confirm that a police package is on the way, and will be made available once the new Tahoe does go on sale. No pictures have been released, but what they do have is a myriad of info specific to the police package vehicle (PPV). The exterior has some changes, including a unique front fascia for a high approach angle, a skid plate, and recovery hook openings. 20-inch steel wheels with all-season tires and a spare are standard. Luggage rack side rails are deleted together with exterior badging, but both front and rear Chevy bowties will remain. Interesting to note is that the PPV will be offered with black and illuminated bowtie options.

Engine-wise, all Tahoe PPVs will adopt the naturally-aspirated 5.3L V8 EcoTec3 engine mated to a GM 10-speed automatic transmission, with both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations available. Power is rated at 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, upgraded brakes, heavy-duty suspension, front independent torsion bar and stabilizer bar, a multilink rear suspension with coil springs, high output alternator, and a 760 amp cold-craking auxiliary battery with all the connections are standard.

Expect extended-range remote keyless entry and protected idle, which allows the engine to remain running but still immobilized while the key is outside the vehicle. They can also have the Tahoe outfitted with all the necessary police lights and equipment via Kerr Industries, so there's a provided turn-key solution. Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto are standard, and there are extra USB ports together with OnStar Chevrolet Connected Services and 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot. Safety features include forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, and a following distance indicator. You can read more about the full details here.