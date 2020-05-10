The 2021 Chevy Colorado is facing a minor update to its lineup. Earlier this month, we have reported a slight increase to its pricing, ranging from $100 to $500. This goes with the news that the Colorado Base Extended Cab will be dropped in its lineup, effectively making the starting price of the midsize truck at $26,395 for MY 2021, which is $4,000 more than before.

But the changes in the 2021 Colorado lineup don't stop there. GM Authority reports that there will be three new trim levels for the Colorado.

The names of the appearance packages are as follow, including the three alphanumeric codes that represent each: WT Appearance Package (PCZ), Custom Special Edition (WGV), and Chrome Appearance Package (WC3).

The WT Appearance Package is available for the Work Truck 4x2 and 4x4 variants, but it requires fleet or government order type to avail. It comes with body-color door handles and mirrors. The Custom Special Edition, on the other hand, is also available on both aforementioned variants but you can only get it with a 2.5-liter I4 or 3.6-liter DOHC DI V6 engines. This package comes with a body-color grille and a set of 18-inch Dark Argent Metallic cast-aluminum wheels.

If you like things shiny, the Chrome Appearance Package is available for the LT 4x2 and 4x4 variants, albeit, it can't be added with the Redline Special Edition package. As the name implies, expect lots of chromes with this trim level, which includes the grille, door handles, rear bumper, beltline molding, and mirror caps. The latter, however, also comes with outside heated, power-adjustable mirrors that fold manually.

Price for these packages aren't out, though, as well as the official images, but we'll keep our eyes peeled for you.