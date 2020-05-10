Okay, so it might not be the most creative name for a highly-specced and limited-run variant of the Compass, but if you're in the market for a Jeep, then you may want to take a look at this. First introduced in 2006, Jeep's compact crossover is currently on its second generation, a refreshed look that's about three years old now since it was facelifted in 2017. Frankly, it's about time the Compass pointed in the right direction (pun intended) with a solid refresh, a new range of engines, and better standard equipment across the board. But, that doesn't mean that the current Compass won't be getting any attention. Called the Sun & Safety, this specific variant of the Compass packages all the safety technology available in the lineup and adds a few convenience extras for good measure.

Gallery: Jeep Compass Latitude Sun & Safety

6 Photos

The Jeep Compass Sun & Safety is available on both front-wheel-drive and 4x4 models, with pricing at $28,815 and $30,315 (destination charge of $1,495 included) respectively. It slots in well below the Limited trim and is only $30 more than the lower specced Altitude trim. If we look at specifics, you'll see why this is such a great deal. We start off with a standard set of 17-inch aluminum wheels with all-season tires, an option that would cost $695 on lower trims. Next is the "Sun" part in the form of a standard dual-pane panoramic sunroof that retails for $1,595 if bought as an option. Remote start and a leather-wrapped steering wheel are thrown in, too. Unfortunately only the standard white and two-tone white are included in the package; you're gonna have to shell out some cash for the other colors.

The biggest chunk of goodies come in active and passive safety features, both the "Safety and Security Group" and "Advanced Safety Group" packages are thrown in with the price. That means you get blind spot and cross path detection, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, rain sensitive wipers, and a security alarm. Then the list goes on with adaptive cruise control with stop and go, advanced brake assist, auto high beam function, full-speed forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Bought individually, you're looking at a total of $1,890 worth of options. All things considered, this is actually a neat deal if you can't wait for the 2021 Jeep Compass.